They posted her nude video and sent obscene messages, but she’s determined to enlist

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:34 'There's only one person missing:" Katie Prager's Christmas in September

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin