Flight attendants sue, say they’ve been called sows, prostitutes and worse on Facebook

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

2:17 The Age of Love

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly