California police kill man with gas can who lit a smoke

California police have shot a man dead after he pulled out a can of gasoline and lit a cigarette during a traffic stop in a Los Angeles suburb.
KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2mDxpTR) reports the officers broke the windows of the man's car before dawn Monday in the city of Orange and used a fire hose to douse the inside of the car while he was in inside it.
Video shows the man then climbing out of a car window and struggling with officers.
A voice yells "knife" moments before two shots are fired.
The unidentified 30-year-old suspect died at a hospital. Two knives were recovered.
Lt. Fred Lopez says officers were concerned the man was going to light himself on fire.
Police did not say why the man was pulled over.
