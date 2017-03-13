Palestinian PM promises probe of police beatings at protest

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

1:17 Drone video captures Kansas landscape ravaged by wildfire

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you