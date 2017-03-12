They are poor and sick, and may have been saved by Obamacare. But Trump promised jobs

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers Pause

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'