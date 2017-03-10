Elephant bling? For this big fella and his tusks, it’s shiny with a purpose

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

1:17 Drone video captures Kansas landscape ravaged by wildfire

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin