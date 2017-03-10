Officers tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

2:23 Here's what it looks like to run up Mount Baker