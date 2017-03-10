His cattle are dead, but his family is alive, and he’s thankful

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly