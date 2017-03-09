She married a killer after her father lobbied for his parole. He killed her children

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

0:58 The insecurity of things

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration