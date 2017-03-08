Hawaii becomes 1st state to sue over Trump's new travel ban

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

0:58 The insecurity of things

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title