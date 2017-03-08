911 outage for AT&T customers in at least 14 states resolved

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title