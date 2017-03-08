Best way to slow aging? Exercise. But not just any kind.

Lace up those sneakers. Exercise — specifically high-intensity interval training — slows down the aging process.

A new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism noted that any kind of exercise is better than none, but it’s the high-intensity interval training that does best in reversing age-related changes at the cellular level. Though this works for people of all ages, it seems to offer more benefits to older people.

HIIT, as it is commonly known, requires short bursts of intense aerobic activity, intermixed with longer stretch of moderate exercise. Participating in this kind of training encourages cells to make more proteins to fuel the energy producing cellular mechanism. This, in turn, arrests the aging process.