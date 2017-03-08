He got in a serious car wreck on his way to propose. That didn’t stop him.

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge