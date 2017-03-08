Why a young girl is staring down Wall Street's bull as women strike

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2 Pause

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

5:34 Take a tour of a doomsday bunkers, luxury survival condos

0:52 Volunteers clean-up vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, St. Louis