He held her for 2 weeks, drugged and raped her and ripped her nails off, police say

For nearly two weeks her boyfriend held her in their apartment against her will, drugged her, raped her, beat her and at one point used pliers to rip her acrylic nails off, she told Miami Beach police.
On Sunday, Evan Xavier Little, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and sexual battery. He also had a warrant for a probation violation, police said.
The woman showed up at Miami Beach police headquarters Sunday to report the incident, which happened at the end of January, according to the report. She told police she “feared for her safety,” the officer wrote.
She said Little was mad at her because she had left a purse he bought her in an Uber vehicle, and began hitting her with a suitcase and his fists, according to the report.
“The defendant then used pliers and pulled some of her acrylic nails off her,” the officer wrote in the report, adding that she said he struck her legs with a golf club. “The victim attempted to leave the apartment, but the defendant grabbed her by her hair and started to choke her with his hands.”
She also said Little “held a knife to her neck’’ and threatened to harm her if she attempted to leave the apartment, the report said.
For the next two weeks, according to the report, he forced her to stay, drugged her and “had non consensual sex with her.”
When she showed up at the police station, she still had visible bruises, the officer wrote.
Little, who has artificial arms, according to the report, was being held Monday in Miami-Dade’s Metro West Detention Center with no bond.
