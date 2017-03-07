National

March 7, 2017 6:12 AM

Pricey parking spot in Brooklyn on the market for $300,000

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A parking space at a garage in Park Slope, Brooklyn, is on the market for $300,000.

NBC New York (http://bit.ly/2lXUNsi ) says the last one there sold for $280,000.

A neighborhood resident, Julie Hollar, says the sky-high parking costs more than her parents paid for their house.

Julia Kite of the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives says it's also around the current price of a condo in another part of Brooklyn.

But it's the new normal since developers tore down a 300-space garage to build new homes.

Karen Ratner says she paid more than $100,000 for her spot a few years ago.

She says there's just "no other parking available."

