AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

3:13 Gov. Jay Inslee responds to Trump's new executive order on immigration

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

5:34 Take a tour of a doomsday bunkers, luxury survival condos