Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week Pause

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:11 Deer browse shrubbery along Lakeway Drive

3:13 Gov. Jay Inslee responds to Trump's new executive order on immigration

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

1:50 Nooksack Valley Middle School "Hoosier" gym getting major remodel

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge