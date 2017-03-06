Gold Star father Khizr Khan’s travel privileges ‘under review’

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

2:23 Here's what it looks like to run up Mount Baker

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House