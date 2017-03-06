97-year-old twins die just outside house after being dropped off on a frigid night

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:50 Nooksack Valley Middle School "Hoosier" gym getting major remodel

2:06 Former Lakes standout Zach Banner on his NFL 'dream come true'

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change