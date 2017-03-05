National

March 5, 2017 7:28 PM

Man fatally stabbed on Los Angeles Metro platform

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles authorities say a man was fatally stabbed on a platform of the Metro Purple Line subway in the Koreatown neighborhood and that a suspect has been detained.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to the station on Wilshire Boulevard Sunday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested in the area a short time later.

KCBS reports train service between the Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont stations was shut down due to the police activity. Buses shuttled riders out of the two stations.

A motive in the killing is under investigation.

