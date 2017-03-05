AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump accuses Obama of tapping his phones, invokes Watergate
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Barack Obama of ordering his telephones tapped during last year's elections, offering no evidence while invoking politically charged references to Watergate, Nixon and McCarthyism.
An Obama spokesman responded that the assertion against the former president was "simply false." Trump's claim also drew bipartisan rebukes from Democrats and Republicans alike.
In a series of morning tweets Saturday, Trump suggested Obama was behind a politically motivated plot to upend his campaign. He compared the alleged events to "Nixon/Watergate" and "McCarthyism!" And he called Obama a "Bad (or sick) guy."
The Watergate break-in during the Nixon administration led to President Richard Nixon's resignation and the conviction of several aides. Republican Sen. Joe McCarthy's reckless and unsupported charges of communist infiltration in federal government during the 1950s gave rise to the term "McCarthyism."
After Trump's well-received speech to Congress on Tuesday, the tweets reflected the president's growing frustration with the swirling allegations about his advisers' ties to Russia, which are under FBI investigation, and his team's inability to overcome them. Trump lashed out at his senior team during an Oval Office meeting Friday, according to one White House official.
___
Trump hotel may be political capital of the nation's capital
WASHINGTON (AP) — At a circular booth in the middle of the Trump International Hotel's balcony restaurant, President, President Donald Trump dined on his steak — well-done, with ketchup — while chatting up British Brexit politician Nigel Farage.
A few days later, major Republican donors Doug Deason and Doug Manchester, in town for the president's address to Congress, sipped coffee at the hotel with Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.
After Trump's speech, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin returned to his Washington residence — the hotel — and strode past the gigantic American flag in the soaring lobby. With his tiny terrier tucked under an arm, Mnuchin stepped into an elevator with reality TV star and hotel guest Dog the Bounty Hunter, who particularly enjoyed the Trump-stamped chocolates in his room.
It's just another week at the new political capital of the nation's capital.
The $200 million hotel inside the federally owned Old Post Office building has become the place to see, be seen, drink, network — even live — for the still-emerging Trump set. It's a rich environment for lobbyists and anyone hoping to rub elbows with Trump-related politicos — despite a veil of ethics questions that hangs overhead.
___
Journalists often seen by leaders as "enemy of the people"
President Donald Trump's assertion that journalists are "the enemy of the people," with its dark echoes of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, has reverberated through news organizations reporting from the White House and far beyond.
Former President George W. Bush recently said "it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere." Yet reporters in some countries suffer repression, imprisonment, injury or death, conditions far worse than in the U.S.
Here's what it's like covering leaders in more hostile or challenging environments.
_____
EGYPT
___
Trump supporters declare pride in president, slam opponents
From Colorado's state Capitol to Trump Tower in New York and the Washington Monument, groups of hundreds of people rallied for President Donald Trump on Saturday, waving "Deplorables for Trump" signs and even carrying a life-size cutout of the president.
Chelsea Thomas, an accountant from Thornton, Colorado, brought her family to the March 4 Trump rally in Denver — and the life-size cardboard cutout of Trump. She said the family has taken it with them on camping trips, boat rides and a country music festival.
"It's nice to be surrounded by people who share your morals and opinions," said Thomas, as her son walked back and forth across the grass with a Trump flag.
Many in the crowd held American flags or wore red, white and blue and held signs with messages like "Veterans before Refugees."
Police in Berkeley, California, say 10 people were arrested after Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed during a rally that turned violent and left seven people injured. None of the injured was hospitalized.
___
Pence criticizes AP for publishing his wife's email address
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing The Associated Press for listing his wife's email address in a story about his frequent resistance to public records requests while Indiana's governor.
In a tweet Saturday, Pence said that by publishing the personal AOL address of his wife, Karen, the AP "violated her privacy and our security." The vice president posted a letter his counsel sent to Gary Pruitt, the AP's president and CEO.
On Friday, the AP reported the Pences used their AOL accounts to conduct official business since at least 2013.
Lauren Easton, the AP's director of media relations, said in a statement: "AP removed the email address from subsequent stories after learning Mrs. Pence still used the account. The AP stands by its story, which addresses important transparency issues."
___
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's skewed ledger of achievements
WASHINGTON (AP) — The start of a new administration is never a clean slate, even when parties flip. Day One is just another day for military operations, a budget that is still in place from the old crowd and a vast array of economic, social and law enforcement initiatives left over by the last president.
You would not know this from President Donald Trump.
He loudly and proudly takes credit for any positive development that has bloomed since he took office Jan. 20, even when the roots and buds of it were from President Barack Obama's time. In his speech to Congress and other remarks in recent days, Trump has claimed credit for:
—big savings in an F-35 fighter jet contract that were in motion well before he became president.
—corporate job announcements that also had been months or longer in the making.
___
Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador over Kim probe
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia said it expelled North Korea's ambassador on Saturday for refusing to apologize for his strong accusations over Malaysia's handling of the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother.
Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said a notice was sent to the North Korean Embassy at around 6 p.m. declaring Ambassador Kang Chol persona non grata. The notice said Kang must leave Malaysia within 48 hours.
Earlier in the week, Malaysia demanded that North Korea formally apologize for Kang's accusations over the investigation into the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport, including that "the Malaysian government had something to hide and that Malaysia has colluded with outside powers to defame" North Korea, Anifah said in a statement.
He said that no apology had come and none appeared forthcoming, and that North Korean Embassy officials also failed to turn up for a meeting Saturday at the foreign ministry, so Malaysia decided to expel the ambassador.
"It should be made clear — Malaysia will react strongly against any insults made against it or any attempt to tarnish its reputation," Anifah said.
___
China trims 2017 growth target, warns against trade controls
BEIJING (AP) — China's top economic official trimmed the country's growth target and warned Sunday of dangers from global pressure for trade controls as Beijing tries to build a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on exports and investment.
In a speech to the national legislature, Premier Li Keqiang promised more steps to cut surplus steel production that is straining trade relations with Washington and Europe. He pledged equal treatment for foreign companies, apparently responding to complaints Beijing is trying to squeeze them out of technology and other promising markets.
Li's report set the growth target for the world's second-largest economy at "around 6.5 percent or higher, if possible." That is down from last year's 6.7 percent expansion but, if achieved, would be among the world's strongest, reflecting confidence efforts to create new industries are gaining traction.
The premier called for attention to the risks of China's surging debt levels, which economists see as a rising threat to growth.
Li announced no major initiatives, but that was widely expected as the ruling Communist Party tries to avoid shocks ahead of a congress late this year at which President Xi Jinping is due to be given a second five-year term as leader. Analysts expect Chinese leaders to use the legislative meeting to emphasize reducing financial risks and keeping growth stable.
___
Police searching for man who shot Sikh in a Seattle suburb
KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police in a Seattle suburb were seeking a gunman Saturday who had shot a Sikh man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reported.
India's foreign minister said on Twitter early Sunday that the victim is identified Deep Rai and he told police he was working in his driveway on Friday when the unidentified man approached him.
"I am sorry to know about the attack on Deep Rai, a U.S. national of Indian origin," Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said. He added that he had spoken to the father of the victim.
Rai told police in the Seattle suburb of Kent that the shooter is 6-foot-tall, white and has a stocky build. He said the man was wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.
Recently, South Asians have been on edge after a deadly shooting in a suburban Kansas City bar that the FBI is investigating as a hate crime. Authorities said witnesses to the shooting, which left an Indian man dead and another wounded, said the suspect yelled "get out of my country" before he opened fire.
___
Eastern Libya forces strike from air, aim to retake oil site
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan armed forces based in the east launched more airstrikes Saturday against militias that seized oil terminals a day earlier, a spokesman said, accusing troops from the country's rival west of launching a war.
Three strikes hit vehicles and targets in the area around the al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf terminals, where at least nine soldiers were killed in Friday's attack that drove out the army troops despite earlier air strikes supporting them, Col. Ahmed Mosmary, spokesman for forces commanded by army chief Gen. Khalifa Hifter said.
The army has deployed more forces in preparation of a counterattack to drive out the militias, known as Benghazi Defense Brigades, which are comprised of Islamic militants and former rebels recently defeated by Hifter's forces in Benghazi, Libya' second largest city, he said. They're also joined by militiamen from the western city of Misrata.
"This is a war against a whole region," he said, referring to Libya's east. "They will not win."
Libya has descended into chaos since the 2011 civil war, which ended with the killing of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has been split into two competing parliaments and governments in the east and west, each backed by a set of militias, tribes and political factions.
