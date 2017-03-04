She had performed CPR on horses, not humans. Then a man collapsed at the YMCA.

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire Pause

1:03 Collinsville Fire Chief Kevin Edmond discusses house fire

1:54 Firefighters battle flames at Collinsville house fire

1:05 Firefighters battle blaze in Collinsville

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge