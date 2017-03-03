Brawny man is out, Brawny woman is in for paper towel brand’s March campaign

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe Pause

1:01 Aerial view of flooding on the I-5 corridor north of Sacramento

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions