Hunter mimicked call of wounded animal to lure coyotes. Something much bigger pounced

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2 Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:49 Timelapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake