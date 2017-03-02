FBI undercover stings foil terrorist plots - but how many are agency-created?

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen