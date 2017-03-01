Beau Biden’s widow is dating his brother Hunter, and Joe Biden is OK with it, report says

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration