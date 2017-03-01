Beau Biden’s widow is dating his brother Hunter, and Joe Biden is OK with it, report says

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is now dating the widow of his late brother, Beau, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, which published on-the-record statements from Hunter and Joe Biden.
Beau Biden died in May 2015 from brain cancer, survived by his wife Hallie and two children. Beau Biden, 46, was the former attorney general of Delaware and considered a rising star in politics before his cancer diagnosis.
President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy at Biden’s funeral, which was broadcast live on cable news networks. His son’s death was one of the reasons that Vice President Biden did not run in the Democratic primary, a decision Biden later said he regretted.
Hunter Biden, who is now 47, and his wife Kathleen separated in October 2015, according to Page Six. The couple has three children.
Page Six does not indicate in its report when Hunter and Hallie Biden became romantically involved.
“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way,” Hunter Biden told Page 6 in a statement.
Joe Biden said he and wife Jill Biden support the relationship.
“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them,” he said, according to Page Six.
Hunter Biden was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine. Biden said he was “embarrassed” after the incident. He is a lawyer.
