More than 12,500 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken bites recalled

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason