How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer) Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration