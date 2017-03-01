Jury weighs fate of ex-Utah attorney general in bribery plot

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne