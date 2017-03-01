He was paralyzed, then had cancer. After he died, friends gave him one last adventure

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer) Pause

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake