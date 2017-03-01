Why Casey Affleck’s response to sexual assault allegations has to be disappointing

When Casey Affleck was picked as best actor in a leading role at the Oscars for his part in “Manchester by the Sea,” the backlash due to Affleck’s background was swift.
Affleck settled two separate lawsuits filed by two women who accused him of “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances in the workplace” on the set of the movie “I’m Still Here,” which was released in 2010. Affleck denied the allegations but both were settled out of court for an undisclosed amount later that year.
“White men in entertainment can get away with anything,” wrote Sady Doyle for Elle, following Affleck’s win. “That one, soul-deadening lesson has been drilled into women’s heads recently.”
B.J. Novak, an actor on the hit show “The Office” and a comedy writer, wondered on Twitter if Affleck’s win was just another Oscar snafu like the Best Picture award.
Can we check Best Actor again— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) February 27, 2017
So when the Boston Globe interviewed Affleck following his win, in a story published Tuesday, it was inevitable that the sexual assault allegations would come up.
The Globe reported he “sighed heavily” when asked about the lawsuits and his response was “weary.”
“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” Affleck said.
“There’s really nothing I can do about it,” he added. “Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”
That received another round of backlash on social media, with many accusing him of saying nothing of substance.
whole lotta words to say pretty much nothing innit https://t.co/ZvYDst9lZN— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 1, 2017
This isn't so much "breaking his silence" as skirting the issue as it relates to him entirely, which is effectively the same as silence https://t.co/wFhmMSxQnp— Kwame Opam (@kwameopam) March 1, 2017
As the Globe and others pointed out, Affleck is specifically prohibited from commenting on the allegations, as are all parties of the lawsuit. Even so, some said it would have been better if he didn’t say anything at all.
He could have just kept quiet instead of spewing this nonsense. https://t.co/n0Rxd8smQx— Punjai Kumaarasaamy (@arunk_) March 1, 2017
Affleck’s win has drawn comparions to President Donald Trump winning the presidency, as Trump won despite a video that surfaced of Trump saying he groped women without their permission. Trump denied he ever actually sexually assaulted a woman and that the statement was “locker room talk,” though several women came forward accusing him of assaulting him in the past.
Casey Affleck won Best Actor.— Allie Beauregard (@AllieBeauregard) February 27, 2017
Donald Trump is president.
Tell me again how sexual assault charges can "ruin" a man's career.
