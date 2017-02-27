3 probes of Yemen raid underway but perhaps not the one Navy SEAL’s father wants

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: 'It is a successful operation by all standards'

2:25 Kids March for Peace in Fairhaven