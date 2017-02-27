Justices skeptical about North Carolina law banning sex offenders from social media

2:25 Kids March for Peace in Fairhaven Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration