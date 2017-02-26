Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies from surgical complications, representative says

Charismatic actor Bill Paxton, who played an astronaut in “Apollo 13” and a treasure hunter in “Titanic,” has died from complications due to surgery, a family representative said.
Paxton, who won an Emmy for his role in the television miniseries “Hatfields and McCoys,” was 61.
“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” according to a statement from a family representative. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
Paxton’s credits also include “Twister,” ‘The Terminator,” “Aliens” and HBO’s “Big Love.”
He was starring in the CBS series “Training Day” at the time of his death.
Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ’70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.
He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ’80s and ’90s.
Paxton was married to Louise Newbury and had two children.
JUST IN: Actor Bill Paxton passes away following complications from surgery, family representative confirms to @ABC. pic.twitter.com/xaqdrUlFXL— ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2017
This breaking story will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Comments