28 injured after car plows through crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, police say

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year