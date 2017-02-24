Here’s one state praising White House crackdown on marijuana: Idaho

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:35 La La Land

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

6:51 Trump touts his 'America first' message at CPAC