National

February 24, 2017 5:48 AM

College: Feces swastika found in gender-neutral bathroom

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

One of the top art schools is in the U.S. is investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti made out of human waste was found in a gender-neutral bathroom.

WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lQZ5oI ) that the Rhode Island School of Design told students the swastika was discovered over the weekend in a dormitory bathroom.

The college, known as RISD (RIZ'-dee), says in a statement that the level of "disrespect and vitriol is completely unacceptable." Public safety officials are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a hate crime.

The school says it has met with students on the dorm floor and has encouraged those with information to come forward.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

View more video

Nation & World Videos