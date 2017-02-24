Cab driver who tried to help Islamic State faces sentence

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states Pause

2:39 A transgender student’s ‘courageous’ journey to become a Morehead-Cain scholar

1:36 White House: 'Everyone is agreed' on policy change about transgender bathrooms

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures