‘You’re winning,’ Jenner tells transgender kids. ‘A disaster,’ she calls Trump policy.

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

1:36 White House: 'Everyone is agreed' on policy change about transgender bathrooms

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:43 Marijuana activists prepare their pot protest at Trump's inauguration

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life