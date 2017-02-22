Their bodies are scarred by hate they can’t erase. He transforms that hate into hope

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

4:25 Seattle Channel segment examines rights of sanctuary cities, features undocumented mother of three

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay