How Israel became a leader in cyber security and surveillance

1:09 Sinkhole in Los Angeles street swallows two cars with passengers inside Pause

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

1:01 Aerial view of flooding on the I-5 corridor north of Sacramento

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general