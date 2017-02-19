If you have any of these cheeses in your refrigerator, you’ll want to get rid of them

Sargento Foods Inc. has expanded its voluntary recall of cheese due to potential listeria contamination.
The Plymouth, Wis.-based company recalled seven cheese products before adding another seven later. The 14 products include: sliced colby, muenster, pepper jack, tomato & basil jack; shredded reduced fat colby-jack, chef blends four cheese pizzeria, artisan blends double cheddar; ultra thin sliced longhorn colby; chef blends shredded nacho and taco; off the block fine cut shredded colby-jack and cheddar-jack.
The cheese was supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC and was recalled for possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility, according to a news release from Sargento.
As of last week there had been no confirmed illnesses related to the recall.
Out of concern for consumers, Sargento terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected longhorn colby cheese.
“Out of an abundance of caution” the company recalled not only the longhorn colby, but also products that were packaged on the same line.
“We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” said Louie Gentine, Sargento Foods chief executive officer.“We have high expectations for the quality and safety of our products and hold our suppliers accountable to those same standards. We will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure we remain a leader in food safety and quality.”
Customers can find a full list of recalled products at info.sargento.com or call 1-800-243-3737.
