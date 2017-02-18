Southern California rain eases; north facing renewed storm

A man records high waves with his smartphone while standing on a sand berm Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Seal Beach, Calif. A powerful Pacific storm blew into southern and central California on Friday, unleashing wind-driven heavy rains.
Jae C. Hong
In this image released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a large eucalyptus tree toppled onto carport damaging vehicles in Goleta, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A powerful Pacific storm blew into southern and central California on Friday, unleashing wind-driven heavy rains that forecasters said could become the strongest in years if not decades.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
Umbrellas were put to use as a group of students walk to the Sacramento Convention Center to attend the YMCA Model Legislature & Court, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Storms continued to batter California as the saturated state faces another round of wet weather that could trigger flooding.
Rich Pedroncelli
Two women share an umbrella walking in the rain Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Sausalito, Calif. A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.
Eric Risberg
Storm debris covers a waterfront walkway Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Sausalito, Calif. A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.
Eric Risberg
Waves crash against a pier Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Seal Beach, Calif. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Jae C. Hong
A woman struggles to hang onto her umbrella in the wind Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Sausalito, Calif. A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.
Eric Risberg
In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NOAA) shows a powerful storm beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region. The brunt of the storm is expected to affect Southern California starting around midday Friday and into Saturday. Forecasters say rain will also spread into Central California and up to the San Francisco Bay Area. But the National Weather Service says only scattered light showers are occurring in the region north of Sacramento, where the damaged Oroville Dam continues to release water in advance of new storms.
Storm clouds form over the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Wet weather has returned to California with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaits a tempest that forecasters say could be the strongest in years if not decades.
Richard Vogel
Several fallen eucalyptus trees block Castroville Blvd., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, near Moss Landing, Calif. A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
Vern Fisher
In this Feb. 17, 2017 satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NOAA) Satellite and Information Service's GOES-West, shows a powerful storm beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region. The brunt of the storm is expected to affect Southern California starting around midday Friday and into Saturday. Forecasters say rain will also spread into Central California and up to the San Francisco Bay Area. But the National Weather Service says only scattered light showers are occurring in the region north of Sacramento, where the damaged Oroville Dam continues to release water in advance of new storms.
With charred foliage seen in the foreground, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies patrol a road lined with K-rail and other barriers in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
A semi-tractor lies on its side after it was was blown over by strong winds while traveling northbound along Highway 1, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Marina, Calif. A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
Vern Fisher
Mud from earlier storms is seen in a wash above Melcanyon Road in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a San Gabriel Mountains burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
K-rail, sand bags and other barriers are set up to block the flow of mud in a wash above Melcanyon Road in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a San Gabriel Mountains burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
The Los Angeles County Fire Department patrols Melcanyon Road, lined with K-rails and other barriers in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a San Gabriel Mountains burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
A woman braves the strong winds as she walks up a sand berm Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Seal Beach, Calif. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Jae C. Hong
Richard Boles moves a storage shed that was blown from his backyard over his house to his front yard by heavy winds at Las Palmas in rural Salinas, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal
Mo Trahan walks while balancing on a downed pine beside Brian Potts while checking trees that were toppled by the heavy winds at Rainforest Farm in rural Salinas, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The tree just missed an outbuilding at right and was snagged in another tree.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal
A worker starts repair work where trees battered by heavy winds pulled power lines which broke a pole in rural Salinas, Calif., Friday Feb. 17, 2017.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal
Cars navigate flooding under the trestle at the junction of North and South Main Street in Salinas, Calif., as a new series of storms rolled into Monterey County on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
The Monterey County Herald via AP
David Royal
Inspectors examine a sinkhole Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Studio City, north of Los Angeles, Calif, Calif. Two vehicles fell into the 20-foot sinkhole on Friday night and firefighters had to rescue one woman who escaped her car but was found standing on her overturned vehicle.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A California Highway Patrol officer investigates the scene near a sink hole that swallowed a tractor trailer and a San Bernardino County Fire Department fire engine on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Highway 138, in the Cajon Pass, Calif., on Friday, Feb., 17, 2017. A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
Two vehicles are swept away into the wash as they tried crossing Hughes Road, at Doris Davies Park in Victorville, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
A section of southbound Interstate 15 just south of Hwy 138 is washed away on Friday, Feb., 17, 2017, in the Cajon Pass, Calif. A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
A section of southbound Interstate 15 just south of Hwy 138 is washed away on Friday, Feb., 17, 2017, in the Cajon Pass, Calif. A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports.
The Daily Press via AP
David Pardo
Pacific Coast Highway is reduced to one lane from three at the California Incline due to mud and debris being washed down from the bluffs in Santa Monica, Calif., as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
A surfer walks through a flooded area on the beach Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Jae C. Hong
Lori Kahn steps over a branch of a tree that fell on her family's Range Rover Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Laguna Beach, Calif. Kahn said that no one was injured in the incident. As a Laguna Beach city trolly drove by Kahn said "Well, I guess we'e a tourist attraction now."
The Orange County Register via AP
Photo by Bill Alkofer
Floodwaters from the Tuolumne River have reached the picnic area at Driftwood Mobile Home Park Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Modesto, Calif.
The Modesto Bee via AP
Joan Barnett Lee
A resident of Driftwood Mobile Home Park on the Tuolumne river works on his car in floodwater Friday, Feb. 17, 017, in Modesto, Calif. Residents of the park were asked to voluntarily evacuate this morning because of rising water.
The Modesto Bee via AP
Joan Barnett Lee
Ken Ronzzo a resident of Driftwood Mobile Home Park on the Tuolumne river moves his flag in and prepares for voluntary evacuation because of flooding Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Modesto, Calif.
The Modesto Bee via AP
Joan Barnett Lee
A man struggles against gusty wind and heavy rain as he walks along a pier Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Jae C. Hong
Sandbags border a trailer at Driftwood Mobile Home Park on the Tuolumne river Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. Fire crews visited the park this morning to ask people to voluntarily evacuate because of rising water.
The Modesto Bee via AP
Joan Barnett Lee
Rita Maissno, right, and Lara Seltzer make their way through heavy rain and gusty wind as they walk along a pier Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Jae C. Hong
A fallen tree surrounds a car across the street from Shell Beach Elementary School in Shell Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The vehicle belongs to a teacher at the school.
Joe Johnston
Downed trees and power lines are viewed near a school in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A major Pacific storm has unleashed downpours and fierce gusts on Southern California, triggering flash flood warnings and other problems.
Nick Ut
A crew from Johnboy's Towing uprights a big rig that was overturned by high winds at the Highway 46 and 41 interchange in Cholame, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Joe Johnston
A crew from Johnboy's Towing uprights a big rig that was overturned by high winds at the Highway 46 and 41 interchange in Cholame, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Joe Johnston
A crew from Johnboy's Towing uprights a big rig that was overturned by high winds at the Highway 46 and 41 interchange in Cholame, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Joe Johnston
Raindrops splash in water, mud and debris in a basin slowly filling up in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a burn area know as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
Inspectors examine a sinkhole Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Studio City, north of Los Angeles. Two vehicles fell into the 20-foot sinkhole on Friday night and firefighters had to rescue one woman who escaped her car but was found standing on her overturned vehicle.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A fallen tree crushes a car outside a residence Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads and opening sinkholes.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A fallen tree crushes a car at a residence Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads and opening sinkholes.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Neighbors Ron Bryden, left, 63, and his wife Liz, 64, look at a fallen tree that crushed a car Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads and opening sinkholes.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A worker keeps watch on a sinkhole Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Studio City, north of Los Angeles. Two vehicles fell into the 20-foot sinkhole on Friday night and firefighters had to rescue one woman who escaped her car but was found standing on her overturned vehicle.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A worker with the Newport Beach public works department walks across a flooded beach-side parking lot near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, Calif., early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, following Friday's storm that brought high winds, heavy rain and pounding surf to Southern California.
The Orange County Register via AP
Mark Rightmire
Stan Ross of Newport Beach digs up some sand near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, Calif., early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, as he looks for coins and jewelry following Friday's storm that eroded the beach, brought high winds, and heavy rain which flooded many areas in Southern California.
The Orange County Register via AP
Mark Rightmire
Neighbors walk by a fallen tree that crused a car Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads and opening sinkholes.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A woman with her dog stops to look at a fallen tree that crushed a car Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads and opening sinkholes.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A fallen tree crushes a car outside a residence on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads and opening sinkholes.
Ringo H.W. Chiu
