Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson put up a blog post with pictures and video of former President Barack Obama kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.
Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across in the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.
The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017.
NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th planet from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."
Cab driver Sam Snow picked up three passengers on their way to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Friday. During their conversation, they ask the Steelers fan who he thinks is the greatest quarterback of all time. Watch Snow's reaction to who is sitting in the back seat of his car.
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women’s movement. It inspired sister marches around the world.
American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the house, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.
The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.
American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.