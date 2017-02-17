Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

Learn the basics of becoming a U.S. citizen and find out more about other important requirements, including being able to read, write and speak English.
Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson put up a blog post with pictures and video of former President Barack Obama kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.

NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th planet from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."

Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

The final section of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River was brought down by explosives on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Riverside. The bridge and its companion structure, the Fairfax Bridge, have been replaced by a new four-lane bridge carrying U.S. 69 between Platte County and the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kan.

The worst red-light runners in 2016

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

