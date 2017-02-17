A Philly dance center invites dads to join their kids in ballet class

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title