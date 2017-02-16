The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'conceding defeat'

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack