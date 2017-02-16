Parents lash out as daycare closes in support of immigration strike

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day Pause

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

1:02 Kids laugh, sled and play in snow at Squalicum Creek Park amid school closures

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen