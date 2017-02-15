National

February 15, 2017 4:12 PM

Tulsa man charged in neighbor's killing to plead insanity

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Attorneys for a Tulsa man facing first-degree murder and hate crime charges in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor say they will pursue an insanity defense.

Online court records show that lawyers for 63-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. They also filed notice that they intend to argue Majors was legally insane or mentally ill at the time 37-year-old Khalid Jabara was killed.

Authorities say Majors shot Jabara in August, after bombarding him with racial insults over several years as part of a feud with Jabara's family.

Majors is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening a violent act. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Majors has undergone a mental competency examination and been found competent to stand trial.

