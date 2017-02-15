Deputy accepts boy's 'running man' dance-off challenge and now they've gone viral

A video showing a dance-off between a Nash County sheriff’s deputy and a young man in his patrol area has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people across the country, according to the office’s Facebook page.
In the video, Deputy C. Williams and a boy named Jason exchange the popular “running man” dance moves while hip-hop music plays. It was posted on the Nash County Sheriff’s Office page Monday, and by Wednesday the video had been viewed more than 259,000 times there.
Media all over the state and country noticed the video, and it was featured on the ABC morning show “Good Morning America.” The show’s Facebook page shared the video Tuesday and in less than a day, more than 418,000 people had seen it there.
“Thanks to everyone for all the likes, comments and shares,” the sheriff’s office posted Tuesday. “We’ve gone viral!!”
In addition to people and news outlets in North Carolina, the office said it has fielded phone calls from people in other states including Virginia, Florida and New York.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments